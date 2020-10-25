Phyllis Ray McGhee, 81, of Bryant, passed away Friday, Oct. 23. She was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Benton, to the late Raymond Thomas Zuber and Docia Faye (Roberson) Zuber.
Phyllis retired as a bookkeeper with Orbit Valve. She became a member of Salem Methodist Church when she was a child. Phyllis and her husband, Jack Ervin McGhee, were happily married for more than 56 years. She loved her family and cherished spending time with them. Phyllis also enjoyed traveling and shopping.
Preceding Phyllis in death was her loving husband, Jack Ervin McGhee; her parents; a brother; Harold Gene Zuber; an infant sister; and a son-in-law, Trey Geyer.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Tena Fisher and Dr. Keith Lipsmeyer and Kelley Whitbey and husband, Dennis; three grandchildren, Tara Jo Fisher, Sam Geyer and wife, Chelsey, and Jeris Whitbey; six great-grandchildren, Teagan, Trace, Tinlee, Magnolia Mae, Xaden and Tyler; two sisters, Dorothy Fay Styles and Nellie Joyce Turbyfill; two brothers, Tommy Zuber and Kenneth Zuber; and many family members and friends who loved Phyllis and will miss her always.
Visitation will be held from 10: to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, followed by memorial service at 11 a.m., officiated by Bro. Justin Ledbetter, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed: masks are required (not provided) and social distancing maintained.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.