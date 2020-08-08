Randy K. Predmore, 61, of Alexander, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 6. He was born Nov. 22, 1958, in Concordia, Kansas.
He was a man of many talents and hobbies. Randy loved helping anyone in any way they needed. He enjoyed wood working, being outdoors and his family.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Irene Predmore; and two sisters, Brenda and Cindy.
He is survived by two children, Josh Predmore (Tammy) and Chelsea Cavenor (Steve); a brother, Michael Predmore (Janelle); a granddaughter, Makenzie; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends to cherish his memory.
Randy wished to be cremated and his ashes to be spread at his grandparents farm in Kansas.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank Saline Memorial Hospice House, especially Chrystina, for their care and support.