Ray Collatt
Ray Collatt, 82, of Benton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 26. He leaves behind the love of his life of 60-plus years, Winnie Babbitt Collatt.
Ray was born to Roy and Lillian Smart Collatt on Sept. 7, 1938, in Haskell. He loved to go to his lake house to mow and work every weekend in the yard. Ray was a very faithful Christian and member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He worked for Freddy Newcomb and Gerald Francis before going to work for Landers Auto for more than 30 years in sales.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Billy Ray Collatt; a brother, Walter Collatt; and a sister, Shirley Holmes.
Ray loved his family and his wife's family. 
He is survived by his wife, Winnie Collatt; a daughter, Debbie Elliott; three grandchildren, Brandon Collatt, Miranda Hardin and Breanna Hamilton; and blessed with two "great" grandsons, Elliott and Brantley; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Collatt, Paul Childress, Don Billingsley, Jr., Dewayne Barnett, Brad Hardin, Blake Hamilton and Gary Collatt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Childress, Troy Collatt, Mark Babbitt, Thomas Babbitt Jr., Rickey Hilborn and Charles Hilborn.
Funeral service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, with Bro. Randy Noles officiating. 
Burial will follow at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Haskell.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 29, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, guests are asked to wear masks and to observe the physical distancing guidelines established in the sanctuary.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 29 to Oct. 23, 2020.
