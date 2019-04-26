



Rayburn Cockman, of Benton, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born May 17, 1928, in the Mountain Valley Community outside of Hot Springs, to the late Charles and Opal Cockman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Wilodene Reece Cockman; a brother, Charles Cockman; and a sister, Margaret Ragsdale.

Rayburn graduated from Fountain Lake High School and attended Arkansas Technical College, receiving his associate's degree in business until drafted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Panama during the construction of the Panama Canal. After discharge from the Army, he met Wilodene Reece while working for the Mountain Valley Water Company. Rayburn helped build and then worked at the Alcoa plant as a chemist for 35 years. He also did landscaping, dozer and backhoe work for many years. When out for Sunday drives, he would often point out many places where with pride he would show his handiwork.

Rayburn was very active in his church, Calvary Baptist, where he was a member for more than 65 years. He loved his church and served as chairman of the Building Committee in the construction of Calvary at its current location. He was much loved and admired by his family. He truly loved his family and was always there to support and guide each one, putting the needs of family above personal needs.

Two daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara and Hal Lammey, of Benton, and Phyllis and Vernon Brooks, of Royal, survive this special man. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Adrianne and Paul Woolley and Parker and Christine Brooks, Shaun Lammey, Julia Sexton, and Kevin and Kim Lammey; seven great-grandchildren, Preston and McKinley Sexton, Jackson and future great-grandson Bennett Lammey, and Ava, Madelyn, and Everett Lammey; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Cockman and Elbert Ragsdale; and many nieces and nephews.

Precious caregivers, Alyssa and Jessi Caldwell and Dawn and April Folsom, also survive him.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home in Benton.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 19, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main in Benton, with Bro. Cliff Springer officiating.

Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander.

Pallbearers are his grandsons, Parker Brooks, Shaun Lammey, Kevin Lammey, Shaun Sexton and Paul Woolley, and nephews, Ben Williams, Todd Taylor and Brett Story.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Gideon's International.

