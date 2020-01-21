|
Raymond "Mickey" Beaty, 61, of Benton, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, following a courageous fight with cancer. He was born July 5, 1958, in Benton, to the late Robert Beaty and Glenda (Mobley) Vannote.
Mickey was the owner and operator of his Peterbilt 18-wheeler and loved going "North." He served the Lord from his youth and was a long-time member of Fairplay Baptist Church. He and his family appreciate the loving care, support, and strength the church family of Fairplay has provided during Mickey's illness. Family was so important to Mickey and he cherished spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs.
Preceding Mickey in death are his parents; a brother, Kenneth Beaty; a special aunt who helped raise him, Virginia Houston and her husband, Foster; and his grandparents, Virgil and Laura Beaty.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife who has been by his side for more than 36 years, Darlene Beaty, of Benton; a daughter, Katrina Brady and husband, Mike, of Benton; two grandchildren, Shelby Brady and Tyler Brady; two brothers, Randy Beaty and wife, Brandy, and Marty Beaty, both of Benton; and many family members and friends who loved Mickey and will miss him always.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Fairplay Baptist Church, located at 8516 Fairplay Rd. in Benton.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Heat the Seats" for CARTI-Benton patients at https://carti.ejoinme.org/donate. Be sure to specify CARTI-Benton in the drop down menu.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Family Comments: Special appreciation to Dr. Mary Ann Harrington and all her staff for their compassion and care given to Mickey. He respected and admired you all for what you do on behalf of cancer patients.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 21, 2020