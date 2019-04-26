|
|
Raymond Clinton Long, 72, of Benton, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born July 22, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Hazel Warren Long.
In addition to his parents, Long was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Lee Farnam Long; a sister, Marcella Long; and two brothers, Wayne and Warren Long.
Long is survived by four children, Raymond R. Long (Jeannie), of Benton, Ron Long (Lisa), of Lansing, Tennessee, Tammy Shillcutt (Danny), of Austin, and Michael Long (Lisa), of Saline County; four sisters, Donna Rasberry, of Malvern, Carol Richardson, of Virginia, Marilyn Holloway, of Hot Springs, and Deborah Lammers, of Texas; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. today, April 26, at Old Austin Cemetery, under the direction of Thomas Funeral Service 501-941-7888.
