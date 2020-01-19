Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 315-4047
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba J. Leonard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba J. Leonard Obituary
Reba J. Leonard, 90, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Amberwood Nursing Home. She was born Oct. 24, 1929. in Springfield, Arkansas, to the late Ira and Lula Eades Morrow. She was a homemaker, current member of Northside Church of Christ, and former longtime member of 6th & Izard Church of Christ in Little Rock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.T. Leonard Sr.; and a son, Douglas Leonard.
She is survived by two sons, James T. Leonard Jr. and Kevin Leonard, both of Benton; a sister, Marilyn Baber, of McRae; two brothers, Bill Morrow, of Rockford, Illinois, and Dwight Morrow, of Cabot; six grandchildren, Terry Campbell, Chistopher Barnett, Aaron Leonard, Brittney Leonard, Carrie Morrison and Mellisa Leonard; and four great-grandchildren, Steven, Alexis, Elizabeth, and Mark.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home with Jim Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. 
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home. 
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -