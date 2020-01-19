|
Reba J. Leonard, 90, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Amberwood Nursing Home. She was born Oct. 24, 1929. in Springfield, Arkansas, to the late Ira and Lula Eades Morrow. She was a homemaker, current member of Northside Church of Christ, and former longtime member of 6th & Izard Church of Christ in Little Rock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.T. Leonard Sr.; and a son, Douglas Leonard.
She is survived by two sons, James T. Leonard Jr. and Kevin Leonard, both of Benton; a sister, Marilyn Baber, of McRae; two brothers, Bill Morrow, of Rockford, Illinois, and Dwight Morrow, of Cabot; six grandchildren, Terry Campbell, Chistopher Barnett, Aaron Leonard, Brittney Leonard, Carrie Morrison and Mellisa Leonard; and four great-grandchildren, Steven, Alexis, Elizabeth, and Mark.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home with Jim Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 19, 2020