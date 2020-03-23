|
|
Reba Marlene Collatt, 65, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, March 18. She was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Benton, to the late Willie and Thelma Wood Jeffcoat.
Reba is survived by two sons, Jerry Russell McDuffee and Jason Allen Collatt; a daughter, Beverly (Tristan) Ward; two brothers, Richard (Linda) Jeffcoat and Willie (Phyllis) Jeffcoat; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 23, 2020