|
|
Rebecca Mae Roach, our precious gift, was born peacefully sleeping in the arms of God on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
Rebecca is survived by her parents, William and Jennifer Roach; two siblings, Alexandra Roach and Ruger Roach; her grandparents, Patricia Martin and Chris and Elaine Rogers; her great-grandmother, Rebecca Johnson; an uncle and aunt, Johnny and Alex Rich.
Funeral service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home Chapel, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton 501-315-0700.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to service with Bro. Tyler Bray officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 15, 2019