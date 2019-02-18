Home

Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
Rebecca Mae Roach, our precious gift, was born peacefully sleeping in the arms of God on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
Rebecca is survived by her parents, William and Jennifer Roach; two siblings, Alexandra Roach and Ruger Roach; her grandparents, Patricia Martin and Chris and Elaine Rogers; her great-grandmother, Rebecca Johnson; an uncle and aunt, Johnny and Alex Rich.
Funeral service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home Chapel, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton 501-315-0700.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to service with Bro. Tyler Bray officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
