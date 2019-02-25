Retha Richmond, 65, of Benton, departed from this world at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was born Sept. 28, 1953, in Benton, and graduated from Bryant High School in 1971.

She married the love of her life, Ray W. Richmond, on July 11, 1974.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William L. Sr. and Vida (Vaughn) Totten; and her husband, Ray Richmond.

She is survived by her two children, Renee Richmond (Nick Holiman) and Russell Richmond (Amy); a granddaughter, Korie Holiman; two sisters, Sue Isham and Karen Totten; a brother, Billy Totten (Mona Totten); seven nieces and nephews, JC Cloud, Brandy Brown, Wes Isham, Sherry Isham, Shane Totten, Brooke Langley and Deshae Pyl, along with their children.

Retha was a longtime bowling member of numerous leagues. She had a passion for flowers, puzzles, softball and being outdoors. She enjoyed being a Mamaw and loved her time immensely with Korie, as they would read together every day after school. She will be remembered for her laughter, collection of tea sets, refrigerator magnets and her love of cats, frogs and John Wayne movies.

Pallbearers will be JC Cloud, Wes Isham, Shane Totten, Tim Wilhite, Sean McCutcheon and Phil Patterson.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Br. Anthony Holiman officiating.

Retha will be laid to rest at Kentucky Baptist Cemetery, located on Arkansas 5 in Benton.

Following a graveside service, the family with gather at the home of Russell and Amy Richmond in Sheridan.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary