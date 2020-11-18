The Rev. Donald Edward Greer, of Hensley, was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Alexander, the son of the late John Henry and Frankie M. Berry Greer. He was a retired butcher for Safeway and had served in the U.S. Navy. He was a minister for the Assemblies of God, where he served his Lord faithfully. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and was an avid Razorbacks fan. He was a giver who grew a large garden just to give it all away. It was his mission in life to be "generous," always wanting people to be fed and cared for.
The Rev. Greer passed away Monday, Nov. 16, at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton at the age of 83.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Brown; and two brothers, Carroll Dean Greer and Adron Eugene Greer.
He is survived by his wife, caregiver and best friend for 62 years, Vivian Jean George Greer, of Hensley; a son, Gary Don (Jackie) Greer, of Leola; two daughters, Vickie (Kenneth) Wilson, of Leola, and Tammi (Donnie) Pumphrey, of Prattsville; three brothers, Carthel (Deidra), of Benton, Johnny (Connie) Greer, of Hensley, and Ricky (Sharen) Greer, of Sardis; a sister, Wanda (Ernie) Valachovic, of Benton; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Lisa) McGaughey, Toni Wilson, Garrett Greer, Zach (Heather) Slaughter, Carly (Jamie) Webb, Kendall (Whitney) Wilson and Kristen Pumphrey; five great-grandchildren, Blaze Cobb, Carter Webb, Emilee Webb, Candace Duvall and Haley Duvall; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan.
Online guest book: www.memorialgardenssheridan.com.