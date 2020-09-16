Rev. Jacob Jennings Bagby, 94, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15. He was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Long Creek, Arkansas, to the late John and Hattie Lawrence Bagby. Jacob served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, enlisting when he was 17 years old. Jacob was assigned to the ship USS Pringle DD477 until it sank April 15, 1945. Jacob was a proud member of the Kamikaze Survivors Association, the guys that flew their planes into ships to purposely sink them. After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, he married the love of his life, Shirley O'Brien, who preceded him in death after 73 years of marriage.
Rev. Jacob Bagby pastored Missionary Baptist Churches for nearly 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Bagby; two brothers, Bob Bagby and Linn Bagby; and three sisters, Reba Jo Gros, Louise Shelton and Marilyn Melton.
Rev. Jacob Bagby is survived by a son, John (Sherri) Bagby, of Benton; two daughters, Sharon (DeWayne) Church, of Claremont, North Carolina, and Karon (John) Moulton, of Benton; a sister, Jackie Burdett, of Roseburg, Oregon; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside services by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Lee Cemetery in Benton, with his son, Bro. John Bagby, grandson, Bro. John Bagby II, and Bros. Marcus Blakley and John E. Owen officiating.
There will be an open visitation at Ashby Funeral Home.
