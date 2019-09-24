|
Richard Edward Schultz, 82, of Bryant, passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Friday, May 10. He was born Oct. 12, 1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Arthur and Thelma Schwitzer Schultz.
Richard served in theU.S. Navy for 22 years. He was a member of Benton First Baptist Church and sang in the choir as a bass singer. Richard played handbells, taught children's Sunday School for many years and was a member of the Sunshine Circle. He was a graduate of Brockport, New York State College and received postgraduate credits from Oneonta, New York State College. He taught school at Hollywood Christian School in Hollywood, Florida. Richard was retired from Florida Power and Light Company and Entergy. His memory will be forever cherished and his legacy will continue on through his family and many others who loved him dearly.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Lane Schultz; two sons, Todd (Lisa) Schultz, of Boyton Beach, Florida, and Nathan (LeAnne) Schultz, of Benton; a daughter, Amie (Jerry) Hurley, of Apopka, Florida; eight grandchildren, Jacqualine Hurley, Courtnie Schultz, Cody New, Everett Schultz, Savannah Schultz, Julianna Hurley, Kayla Schultz and Jeremiah Hurley; a great-grandchild, Kyler New; a sister, Bevra Sorrels; and a brother, Gary Schultz.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main St. in Downtown Benton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 13, at the funeral home.
Interment will be private at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Todd Schultz, Nathan Schultz, Everett Schultz, Cody New, Jeremiah Hurley, Jerry Hurley and Gary Schultz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Richard's name to the Benton First Baptist Church Choir, 211 South Market St., Benton, AR 72015.
