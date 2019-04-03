



Richard Wright Tull, 85, of Tull, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born July 31, 1933, in Tull, to the late Luther Edward and Essie Louise DuVall Tull. Richard was retired from Alcoa as a maintenance foreman. He was senior vice commander of VFW Post 2256 for several years. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran, having fought during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member and elder of Antioch Christian Church in Tull.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Murlene Keisler Tull; a brother, Ray Tull; and two sisters, Juanita Gibson and Christine Walker.

Richard is survived by two sons, Bryan (Lisa) Tull and Mitch (Julie) Tull; a daughter, April (Jerry) Bayles; a brother, Doyle Tull; and a sister, Sue Lee; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Richard's nephew, Bro. Jason Keisler, officiating.

Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Tull.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Antioch Christian Church in Tull.

Family Comments: The family would like to thank the Arkansas Heart Hospital doctors and nurses for all their care and Hospice Home Care on Bowman in Little Rock.