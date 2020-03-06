Home

Ashby Funeral Home
Ricky Brooks

Ricky Brooks Obituary
Ricky Brooks, 42, of Little Rock, took his own life Tuesday, March 3. He was born March 25, 1977, to Virginia House and Richard Brooks Sr.
He is survived by his parents; a son Tanner Brooks; a sister, Terry Steele; a brother in-law and friend, Terry Minton; his grandmother, Ruby Hicks; two nieces; a great-niece; and many cousins, aunts, and lifelong friends that will never forget what a kind and loving man he was.
Ricky was a fixer and a welcoming man. He fixed things even though he didn't feel he could fix everything, even himself. He welcomed people because he never truly felt welcomed. He smiled and laughed because he wanted you to smile at him. If you met Ricky, you didn't meet a stranger. He would help whoever he could. We will never stop grieving our loss and our lives will never be the same. We love you, Bubba, rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, at Cross Journey, located at 4715 Gum St. in North Little Rock.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. March 28, at Carter's Off-road Park.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
