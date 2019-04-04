



Robbie M. (Jean) Gault, 87, of Haskell, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born Oct. 17, 1931, in Benton. Jean retired from AT&T. She loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. Jean enjoyed gardening, quilting, art and word puzzles. She loved spending time with family and friends and had a special relationship with her friends at the dialysis unit in Benton.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, William and Verda Moore; her husband, Jack W. Gault Sr.; six sisters; two brothers; two grandsons; and a great-grandson.

She is survived by a son, Jack Gault Jr. (Debbie); two daughters, Carol Bramlett (Tommy) and Hattie Spann; a sister, Alice Laplant; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Gault and Charlene Moore; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Mt. Harmony Cemetery. Bros. Kirby Caple and Jimmy McDougal will be officiating.

