

Robbie Neal Auld, 86, of Haskell, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born Jan. 2, 1933. in Arkadelphia, to the late Will and Lula Ray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon M. Auld; and 10 siblings.

Robbie loved her family. She loved spending time in her garden and being around her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Wrights Chapel in Benton.

She is survived by a son, Dennis Auld, of Haskell; six daughters, Charlotte Clay, of Traskwood, Cathy May, of Havana, Cindy Bell, of Haskell, Carolyn Gullett, of Benton, Carla McLeod, of Georgia, and Tammy Goff, of Havana; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home 501-315-4047 in Benton, with Pastor Tim Barnett officiating.

Interment will follow at Aly Cemetery in Aly, Arkansas.

A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the funeral home.

Family Comments: A special thanks to Robbie's daughter-in-law, Renee Auld, for her many years of being a dedicated caretaker. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 9, 2019