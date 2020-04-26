|
Robert "Bob" Ray Horner, 88, of Benton, passed away Thursday, April 23. He was born Oct. 10, 1931.
He was known as "Uncle Bob" to just about everyone and was an exceedingly kind and outgoing man who loved telling stories to anyone. Bob loved the outdoors, especially Lake Ouachita and the Little Fir Campground. He started his career with Benton Sheet Metal and later was self-employed with his own heating and air business that was established in 1950. His biggest pride and joy was being PawPaw and his granddaughter, Makayla. They spent many days and hours fishing and gardening. In his younger days, he enjoyed gardening with his wife. He will be missed but his memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ann Bradshaw Horner; his mother, Leah Esther Horner Ledbetter; two brothers-in-law, Charles Bradshaw and Jimmy Bradshaw; and two nephews, Charles "Chuck" Bradshaw and Michael Gestring.
He is survived by a daughter, Pamela J. Horner Hood and her significant other, Ron Rosnermanz; a granddaughter, Makayla A. Hood; a nephew who was like a son, Jesse L. Bradshaw and his wife, Teresa; three sisters, Rexie Gestring and her husband, Bill, Nancy Thornberry and her husband, Clyde, three Clemmie Rapier and her husband, Jerry; a brother, Butch Ledbetter and his wife, Linda; nieces and nephews, Gail Parnell, Sharon Faust, Renita Wimberly, Jimmy Gestring and his wife, Gidget, Bill Gestring Jr. and his wife, Zelda, Terry Thornberry and his wife, Cindy, Tammie Elrod and her husband, Wayne, Robert Thornberry, Jerry Rapier Jr. and his wife, Tammy, Greg Sheridan and his wife, Traci, Brenda Dunning and her husband, Rick, Donnie Ledbetter, Bobbie W. Ledbetter; and many other extended family members and friends.
A graveside service with a time of open-casket viewing will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Old Rosemont Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing practices shall be observed when in attendance.
Family Comments: The family would like to express their deepest and most sincere thanks to the staff at Western Sizzlin/Wood Grill in Benton for welcoming and caring for Bob on a daily basis, also Arkansas Hospice for his end-of-life care, specifically Becky Messenger, as well as Amberwood Nursing and Rehabilitation and Dr. Edala and staff members, Dean, Sheena, Jessica, Beth, and Taylor.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 26, 2020