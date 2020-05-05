On Sunday, May 3, Robert (Bob) Winford Tallent Jr. passed away peacefully at age 61 surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Bob began his life in Benton on Feb. 17, 1959. He lived far and wide, accompanying his family to Germany and Saudi Arabia and many states before settling in Fouke in the early 1990s. He was an exceptional man, son and uncle who cared deeply for his family, friends and church. He was an active member of Central Christian Church, Texarkana, Texas, and the Four-States Amateur Radio Club (KG5BOF), Texarkana, Texas, where he was an amateur extra, the highest level of licensing. He was a valuable asset for the Texarkana Resources for the Disabled for many years, supporting the care and maintenance of Lone Star Ammunitions Depot, Texarkana, Texas.

Bob is predeceased by his mother, Evelyn Tallent.

He is survived by his father, Robert W. Tallent Sr.; four sisters, the Rev. Terry Tallent (Arkansas), Jenny Tallent and her husband, Bo, Nita Gay Tallent (Wyoming) and Carol Ann Tallent (Arkansas); a brother, Jonathan Tallent (North Carolina); and many nieces and nephews and his best friend-puppy, Boo.

Bob's life will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Texarkana-Hospice of Hope, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr., Texarkana, TX 75503.

