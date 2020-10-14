Robert C. Landreth, 84, of Benton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11. He was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Traskwood, to Arlin and Ruth Landreth. Robert enjoyed many hobbies in his free time. He loved the outdoors, fishing, watching TV and Arkansas Razorbacks football. He was a Christian man of faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin and Ruth Landreth; six brothers, Albert, Jerry, Buddy, Leonard, Kenneth and Jack Landreth; and two sisters, Sarah Lou Curry and Shirley Shelton.
Robert is survived by his beautiful wife of 64 years, Glenda Bergner-Landreth; three sons, Tim C. (Penny) Landreth, Robert A. (Sarah) Landreth and Eddie (Melissa) Landreth; 10 grandchildren, Courtney Bryant, Tim A. Landreth (Amanda), Logan Landreth, Letha Stanley, Jaclyn Littles (Randy), Brandy Himes (Jason), Kimberly Dunlap (Seth), Lorie Bray (Chasity), Meagan Landreth and Olivia Landreth; nine great-grandchildren, Ainsley Landreth, Emily Littles, Ashton Himes, Lance Dunlap, Lorelei Dunlap, Jonathan Dunlap, Kimberlynn Bray, Ethan Johnson and Gracie Johnson; a brother, Roy Landreth (Sherry); three sisters, Mary Sue Hulsey (Van), Myrtie Jo McCutcheon (Kenneth) and Liz Pearson (James); two sisters-in-law Rita Carter and Judy Mroz; and many more family members and friends who loved Robert and will miss him always.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today, Oct., 14, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required to be worn.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
