Robert D. Haynes Sr., 94, of East End, received his Heavenly promotion Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Saline County to the late William and Annie Lou (Hale) Haynes. Robert was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church, a member of Iron Springs Masonic Lodge #342, and retired from Reynolds Metals.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Haynes; seven siblings; and two daughters, Lesa Marie Haynes and Cindy Lou Kenagy.
Robert is survived by three children, Pam (Jim) Stitt, Kelly (Richard) Brown and Rob Haynes Jr.; a son-in-law, David Kenagy; three grandchildren, Rachel (Tim) McPhate, Jesse Dalton Brown and Todd (Denice) Stitt; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Stitt and Drew Stitt; a sister, Peggy Harris; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 29, 2019, at East Union Missionary Baptist Church, 20422 N. Springlake Rd. in Hensley.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the church, with burial following at Salem Cemetery.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 29, 2019