Robert Dee Kitchens

Robert Dee Kitchens Obituary

Robert Dee Kitchens, 68, of Benton, Arkansas went to be with his Lord January 23, 2020. He was born May 30, 1951 in Sheridan, Arkansas to the late Henry Edward and Anita (Hinkle) Kitchens.
Robert loved BIG! He loved Life, God, Family, and Friends. He was an avid history buff with his favorite subject being the Civil War. He built models including Army tanks, space shuttles, and armor vehicles. Spending time outdoors with family fishing, bow-hunting, and camping were favorite pastimes. He bonded with his grandson watching old monster movies and Godzilla. Family time was his favorite time. Robert loved serving the Lord and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
Preceding Robert in death are his daughter, Stacie Kitchens and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of nineteen years, Cynthia Kitchens of Benton, Arkansas; daughter Athena Bandy and husband William of North Little Rock, Arkansas; son, Thomas Kitchens of Greenbrier, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Nannette Copeland of Benton, Arkansas; three granddaughters: Jennifer Lynn Perry, Christina Copeland, and Kyra Bandy; five grandsons: Alexander Abbott and wife Brandy, James Abbott and fiancé Audrey, Gabrial Abbott, Jeffery Elliott, and Steven Bandy; five great-grandchildren: Ashtyn Abbott, Damian Abbott, Selah Gonzalez, Judah Gonzalez, Hadassah Gonzalez; two brothers: Edward Kitchens and wife Gina of Benton, Arkansas and Steve Kerr and wife Connie of Arlington, Texas; two sisters: Kathy Barnhill and husband Jerry Harrison of Malvern, Arkansas and Eunice Skubal of Benton, Arkansas; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, family members and friends who love Robert and will miss him always.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 910 W. Hazel Street in Benton, Arkansas.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
