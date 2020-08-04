Robert Harry Oholendt, 83, passed away Friday, July 31. He was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Little Roc,k and lived in Mabelvale and Benton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Birttie Lee (Sawyer) Oholendt.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Billie Jean (Meyer) Oholendt; three sons and their spouses, Charles ("CB Bob") Oholendt and wife, Mary, William "Bill" Oholendt, and Mark "MarkO" Oholendt and wife, Linda; six grandchildren, Charles Oholendt Jr., Tim Oholendt, Becki (Oholendt) Smith and husband, Ricky, Niki Ellis, Lane Oholendt and wife, Anna, and Jeremy Gatlin; a sister, Lynda Sue (Oholendt) Lee and husband, John; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is a member of Mabelvale United Methodist Church. He helped out around the church and did the sound for a few years. He also worked with the Boy Scouts, Pack 4, Pack 198 and Troop 198.
Robert worked for 34 years with 198 Base Supply at the Little Rock Air Force Base and five years with 223rd Combat Communications SQD in Hot Springs, with the Arkansas Air National Guard. He was president of the Arkansas National Guard NCO Association in 1982. He was Sr. NCO of the year with 223rd Communications SQD.
Robert was a member of Westwood Masonic Lodge #353. He is a 32nd Scottish Rite Mason. He is now a member of 574 Alumni Lodge in Bryant.
Robert worked part-time with Little Rock Stage Works and the I.A.T.S.E. Local 204 and was stage manager at Robinson Auditorium for several years. He was one of the charter members of Little Rock Stage Group when it was formed.
Funeral service, officiated by his pastor, the Rev. Bob Marble, will be held at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to service at 11 a.m.
Private burial at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery will follow.
Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed: Masks are required (not provided) and social distancing will be maintained.
Honorary pallbearers are the Arkansas Air National Guard, Bryant Masonic Lodge #574 and the Little Rock Stage Group.
Memorials may be made to Mabelvale United Methodist Church, 10500 Woodman, Mabelvale, AR 72103.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Ella Viola (Ella V) Smalley
Ella Viola (Ella V) Smalley, 89, of Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Ella was born Feb. 15,1931, to Dale and Gladys Wood in Norman, Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James (Jimmy) Smalley; two brothers, Dale and Bob Wood; and a son-in-law, John Savage.
She is survived by two daughters, Janis Savage and Glenda Bloxom (Andy); three granddaughters, Ashley Thomas (Hadyn), Bridget and Candee Bloxom; a great-granddaughter, Dempsey Thomas; and very special friends, Paul and Vivian Spann.
Ella V and James were longtime Little Rock residents and members of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church until their health required them to relocate to Benton to be closer to their girls.
Ella V worked for UALR after raising her girls and later enjoyed selling Avon and taking care of Jimmy.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home.
At Ella V's request, during this pandemic only a small graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The Rev. David James, a close family friend, will preside.
The family request any memorial gifts be made to Baptist Collegiate Ministries of the Arkansas State Baptist Convention, 10 Remington Dr., Little Rock, AR 72204.
Online guest book: www.rollerfunealhomes.com/bryant.