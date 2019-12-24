|
|
Robert Jacob (Jake) Henry Goheen
Robert Jacob (Jake) Henry Goheen came into this world March 24, 1972, in Belleville, Illinois, and left us Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Those who will always mourn this loss are his parents, Richard and Patricia Goheen; a brother, Christopher Goheen (Susanna), of Pennsylvania; a sister, Angela Goheen Thennes, of Benton; and many cherished friends.
He was a loving uncle to Anthony Joseph Natale (Nathalie), of Texas, and their son, A.J. Natale, Jen Goheen-Golobic (Stephen), of Virginia, Michael Richard Goheen, of Virginia, and Bethany Thennes (also his God-daughter), of Benton. He felt blessed to spend many happy times with aunts, uncles and cousins and their families. His family also included his cat-son, Morgan Freeman, his companion for 15 years.
His lifelong love of sports began at the age of 6 in Mobile, Alabama, when he joined several sports teams. He could play multiple sports with ease from golf to baseball to football to basketball and excelled in all. He continued to play sports in Murraysville, Pennsylvania, and through high school at Benton High School. He is in the Benton Athlete Memorial Museum as a member of the Wall of Fame. In college, he played on area softball teams. He decided to play with the bigger guys which led to playing for the Arkansas Express (a basketball team) and then later becoming one of the oldest players with the Arkansas Rhinos semi-professional football team, as well as playing with the U.S.A. Football organization. He completed the Chicago marathon in 2007, despite record-breaking heat that year.
He was proud that despite his athletic asthma and smaller size he was able to do the sports he loved and enjoyed sharing this joy with his family. In a game against the St. Louis Billikins basketball team, he amazed his grandparents who lived in the area. The family shared his joy at two Hawaiian Bowl games and other athletic events. His last game was the 25th annual Turkey Bowl with friends and family, including his "brother-from-another-mother," Leonard Davis.
His family was unable to convince him that they were more amazed and delighted with his academic achievements, including a cum laude B.A. degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, and his first job in purchasing at Birch Tree Communities. He eventually pursued a law degree at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He practiced law in Downtown Benton for many years. Anyone who knew Jake could see that he put his heart and soul into sports, but those who know him have learned he took that same approach in all areas of his life. A colleague once said that Jake was among those with both a law license and a heart. Private practice enabled him to choose how to spend his time and which clients he would represent.
He was active in many Benton and Little Rock community and charitable events. His favorite charity was the September Fund he helped spearhead after 9/11, which provides scholarships for the sons and daughters of first responders attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He provided pro bono legal work for this endowment fund for many years. He was well-known and well-loved by many.
A memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Smith Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.
Memorials in Jake's name may be made to the Development Office, Concussion Legacy Foundation, 361 Newbury St. 5th Floor Boston, MA 02115 or online at www.concussionfoundation.org/give-online or to the designated September Fund Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Alumni and Development Office, 2801 S. University Ave Little Rock, AR 72204 or by calling 501-569-3194.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 24, 2019