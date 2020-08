Robert Lee Wright Jr., 60, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20. He was born May 3, 1960, in Little Rock, to the late Robert Lee Wright Sr. and Audrey Ellen Taylor Wright.Robert loved his pups and hot rods and living life to its fullest.He leaves behind two sisters, Rennie Auiler and Dora (Doug) Huss; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial will be held at a later date in Springfield, Missouri.Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.