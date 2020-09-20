Robert T. (Bobby) Purtle, 85, of Benton, passed away Friday, Sept. 18. He was born March 30, 1935, in Grant County. Bobby was a retired diesel mechanic and a member of Lost Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Autry and Stella Keesee Purtle; his first wife, Betty Louise Purtle; a brother, James E. Purtle; and a granddaughter, Brandi Lowrence.
Bobby was a charter member of the Dunn Tram Hunting Club and loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife, Alma I. Purtle, of Bryant; six children, Robert T. Purtle (Mary), of Prattsville, Patti L. Verhille, of Oklahoma City, Melissa Bandy (Larry), of Fort Smith, Glen Smith, of Lonsdale, Janet Smith, of Malvern, and Eileen White (Rex), of Saline County; six grandchildren, Ricky Yarbrough (Colby), Brian Lowrence (Anna), Crystal Calhoun (Clay), Eli James (Emily), Nathan James (Genevieve) and Seth James; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Lost Creek Cemetery in Sheridan.
Minister will be Bro. Danny Hill.
Pallbearers areSteve Threlkeld, Aaron Threlkeld, Perry Williams, Zac Lowrence, Cameron Lowrence, Eli James, Nathan James and Seth James.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.