Robert T. Bobby Purtle
1935 - 2020
Robert T. (Bobby) Purtle, 85, of Benton, passed away Friday, Sept. 18. He was born March 30, 1935, in Grant County. Bobby was a retired diesel mechanic and a member of Lost Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Autry and Stella Keesee Purtle; his first wife, Betty Louise Purtle; a brother, James E. Purtle; and a granddaughter, Brandi Lowrence.
Bobby was a charter member of the Dunn Tram Hunting Club and loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife, Alma I. Purtle, of Bryant; six children, Robert T. Purtle (Mary), of Prattsville, Patti L. Verhille, of Oklahoma City, Melissa Bandy (Larry), of Fort Smith, Glen Smith, of Lonsdale, Janet Smith, of Malvern, and Eileen White (Rex), of Saline County; six grandchildren, Ricky Yarbrough (Colby), Brian Lowrence (Anna), Crystal Calhoun (Clay), Eli James (Emily), Nathan James (Genevieve) and Seth James; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Lost Creek Cemetery in Sheridan.
Minister will be Bro. Danny Hill.
Pallbearers areSteve Threlkeld, Aaron Threlkeld, Perry Williams, Zac Lowrence, Cameron Lowrence, Eli James, Nathan James and Seth James.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 20 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ashby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
