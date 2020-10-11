Rodney B. Johnson, 87, of Paron, passed away Friday, Oct. 9. He was born April 15, 1933, in Paron. Rodney was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran and retired from Alcoa. He was of the Baptist faith.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Ethel Johnson; three brothers; and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Fern Johnson; two sons, Rocky Johnson and Bart Johnson, all of Paron; two daughters, Debbie Modlin, of Paron, and Donna Eckman, of South Carolina; two brothers, Joe and Larry Johnson, both of Paron; a sister, Ella Mae Cantrell, of Benton; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A private memorial services will be held at a later date.
