1/
Rodney B. Johnson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney B. Johnson, 87, of Paron, passed away Friday, Oct. 9. He was born April 15, 1933, in Paron. Rodney was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran and retired from Alcoa. He was of the Baptist faith. 
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Ethel Johnson; three brothers; and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Fern Johnson; two sons, Rocky Johnson and Bart Johnson, all of Paron; two daughters, Debbie Modlin, of Paron, and Donna Eckman, of South Carolina; two brothers, Joe and Larry Johnson, both of Paron; a sister, Ella Mae Cantrell, of Benton; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved