

Rogie Wayne Greenway, 86, of Paron, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Paron. He obtained his master's degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He loved baseball. Rogie played for the University of Arkansas at Monteicello as the starting catcher for four years, 1950-1954, where he made the all-conference team. He also spent the summer playing baseball in independent leagues in Louisiana and Arkansas. Rogie taught school at Paron High School for 34 years where he met the new Home Economics teacher, Virginia, who later became his wife. Rogie enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954, and was assigned to an Air Force Base, 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles. He also played baseball while in the service for his military base. Rogie was a member and deacon of North Fork Missionary Baptist Church. He Loved the Lord and used his life to serve Him in any way he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Fred Greenway and Clara Lessie Daniels Greenway; his wife, Virginia Greenway; three brothers, Daniel, J. B. and Charles Greenway; and two sisters, Helen Washington and Ruth Williams.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David (Shannon) Greenway, of Conway; a brother, John V. Greenway, of North Little Rock; and two grandchildren, Grant and Drew Greenway.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at North Fork Missionary Baptist Church in Paron, with burial following at Fowler Cemetery.

Family comments: Rogie was a truly good, kind and caring man who loved everyone and provided an amazing example of how life should be lived. He loved the community and people of Paron and was proud to call it home.