Robert "Donald" Zuber, 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1932, to the late Jim and Frances Zuber. Donald was the baby of 14 children. He was employed at Alcoa and a member of Salem Baptist Church for 47 years.

Donald was preceded in death by 12 siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Barbara; two daughters, Joanie (Robert) White and Teri (Luke) Francis; three grandchildren, Tanner Francis, Jake (Tiffany) Francis and Brittany (Tim) Lehman, all of Benton; three great-grandchildren, Gillian Francis and Jagger Francis, both of Searcy, and Ellie Lehman, of Benton; a sister, Betty Curtis, of Benton; two brothers-in-law, Armond Hicks, of Benton, and Steve Hicks, of North Little Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald was a member of the first Bryant football team and was proud to be the quarterback to throw the first touchdown pass. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, serving in the Korean War and stationed in Hawaii.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Cameron Cemetery. Bro. Billy Kite will be officiating.

A special thank you to his family at Amberwood Health and Rehab for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Arkansas, 200 Markham Center Dr., Little Rock, AR 72205

