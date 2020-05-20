Ronald Prince
Roland Prince, 70, of Malvern, passed away Friday, May 15.
a walk-through visitation, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, a Regency Funeral Home in Malvern.
Outdoor service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Graveside ceremony will be at a later date at NLR Arkansas State Veteran's Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home. 
Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from May 20 to May 31, 2020.
