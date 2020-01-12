|
|
Ronnie Jackson, 71, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born March 1, 1948, in Clarendon, to the late Harmo Gene and Bessie Imogene Jackson. Ronnie was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the Panama Buena Vista School District where he worked with heat and air maintenance.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Jackson; two sons, Ronnie Gene Jackson and Christopher Sanchez; two daughters, Trisha Smith and Remy Hope Sanchez; three sisters, Georgia Jackson Odum, Mickey Cunningham and Becky Morris; and nine grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 12, 2020