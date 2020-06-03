Rose Rebecca Kincaid, 68, of Alexander, passed away Monday, June 1.
She was born March 12, 1952, to the late Walter and Alma Winkler.
Mrs. Kincaid was very gentle and soft spoken, loved her family and friends and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Her favorite color was yellow and she loved shopping and shoes.
Mrs. Kincaid was a member of Apostolic Christian Church and taught Sunday School and played the piano.
She retired from Dillard's Distribution Warehouse in 2015.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Walter Fredrick "Butch" Kincaid; her only child, a daughter, Rebecca Renae McElroy and her husband, Scott McElroy, of Alexander; three grandchildren, Rebecca Ruth (BJ) Green, Riana Rose (Matt) Carper and Scott Anthony McElroy; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Johnny) Atkinson, of Lebanon, Missouri, Donna Bunch, of Lebanon, and Carolyn (Mike) Green, of Alexander; three brothers, Howard (Priscilla) Winkler, of Alexander, Edward (Mary) Winkler, of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Ronnie Winkler, of Alexander; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Church in Benton. Pastor Scott McElroy will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Online guest book: www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com.
She was born March 12, 1952, to the late Walter and Alma Winkler.
Mrs. Kincaid was very gentle and soft spoken, loved her family and friends and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Her favorite color was yellow and she loved shopping and shoes.
Mrs. Kincaid was a member of Apostolic Christian Church and taught Sunday School and played the piano.
She retired from Dillard's Distribution Warehouse in 2015.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Walter Fredrick "Butch" Kincaid; her only child, a daughter, Rebecca Renae McElroy and her husband, Scott McElroy, of Alexander; three grandchildren, Rebecca Ruth (BJ) Green, Riana Rose (Matt) Carper and Scott Anthony McElroy; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Johnny) Atkinson, of Lebanon, Missouri, Donna Bunch, of Lebanon, and Carolyn (Mike) Green, of Alexander; three brothers, Howard (Priscilla) Winkler, of Alexander, Edward (Mary) Winkler, of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Ronnie Winkler, of Alexander; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Church in Benton. Pastor Scott McElroy will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Online guest book: www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 30, 2020.