

Royce Allan Stanford Sr., 86, of Bryant, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Pepperell, Alabama, to C.W. and Bessie (Leverette) Stanford. He grew up in the tight-knit mill village of Pepperell where he made relationships and memories which he spent his lifetime recalling with great fondness. He graduated from Clift High School in Opelika, Alabama, in 1950, and Auburn University in 1954. Afterward, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He worked as a chemical engineer and spent his career in the wood products industry. He retired in 1990 as a senior vice president for the Weyerhaeuser Corporation.

Royce married Martha Vann Lee on Aug. 9, 1953. Together, they had three children and lived all over the United States making lifelong friends wherever they went. Royce will be remembered for his quiet, steadfast love and devotion to his family. He was a hard-working, conscientious, and well-respected friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha. He was a beloved father to Allan (Cindy) Stanford Jr., Julie Stanford and Joe Stanford; and much-cherished "Pap" to his grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay) Gornto, Mary Beth Stanford (Casey) Picker, Jill Gornto (Donald) Raymond, Allan (Lindsay) Stanford III, Bill (Mei-Lyn) Stanford, Mihaela Stanford; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Pepperell Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama.

Visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m. ahead of the service at the church. The family will hold a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or other benevolent organizations.

Family Comments: The family would like to express their thanks to Mrs. JoJeana Allen for her tireless and loving care of Royce, and to the congregation at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Bryant, their home church, for its constant support and encouragement. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary