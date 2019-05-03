Ruby Lee Gentry, 95, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born March 22, 1924, in Little Rock, to the late Arthur A. and Ruth Lee Radcliff Scott. Ruby was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Her life was filled with enjoyment of outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening, but mostly of family. Her smile was always brightest when visited by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ross L. Gentry; a son, Ronald Gentry; four brothers, Bud Scott, Robert Scott, Floyd Scott and Jimmy Scott; and a sister, Joyce Scott.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Burrow and husband, Travis, of Benton; a brother, David Jones; a daughter-in-law, Sue Gentry; two sisters-in-law, Norma Scott and Emogene Scott; a brother-in-law, Don Gentry; six grandchildren, LeAnne Earnest, Scott Earnest, Todd Brakeville and wife, Jennifer, Ronald Gentry and wife, Janet, Randy Gentry and wife, Cynthia, and Steven Meredith; in-laws, John and Betty Burrow; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home 315-4047, with Bro. Terry Sayers officiating.

Interment will follow at Hicks Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the funeral home.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard. Published in The Saline Courier on May 2, 2019