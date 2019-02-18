

Ruby Morrow Hughes Nute, 96, of Jacksonville, passed from this life Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born Nov. 10, 1922, in Springfield, Arkansas, to the late Thomas Bowden and Lavada Mayall Morrow. Mrs. Nute was a member of Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bauxite. She enjoyed sewing and painting, but found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William H. Hughes Sr. and I.H. Nute; a son, William H. Hughes Jr.; and seven siblings, Ira, Floyd, Jim and John Dale Morrow, Glenna Mae Nelson, Ila Fay Willets and Arbra Scruggs.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Hughes (Joe) Smith, of Jacksonville; and six grandchildren, Mark (Jill) Ruff, Holly Tarver (Tim Stark), Chase (Angie) Smith, Heath Hughes, Angela Hughes Smith and Shane (Heather) Smith. Other survivors include a sister, Cumi Reiter, of Little Rock; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; along with a number of extended family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Febr. 18, 2019, at Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home, with Pastor David Odell officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Kilgore Cemetery in Springfield, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home 501-982-2136.

