Sally Clarice Griffith


Sally Clarice Griffith Obituary
Sally Clarice Griffith, 78, of Hot Springs, formerly of Benton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born January 20, 1941, in Clark County. Sally retired from Saline Memorial Hospital and was a member of Tyndall Park Missionary Baptist Church. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Tiny Yates; three brothers, Harrison, Calvin and Clois Yates; and a sister, Katherine Dixon.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Leonard R. Griffith, of Hot Springs; two daughters, Sherry Inman (Mike), of Warner Robbins, Georgia, and Laura Nicholson, of Sherwood; two sisters, Mildred Owens and Mary Phillips; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Kentucky Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Central Arkansas, 835 Central Ave. Ste 201, Hot Springs, AR 71901.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 2, 2019
