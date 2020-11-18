Samuel M. Sample, 91, of Benton, passed away Monday, Nov. 16.
Sam was born in Benton and lived there all his life, except for the four years he served in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country in the on the USS Hickox.
Sam was born to the late Jesse and Charles G. Sample Sr.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Benton.
Sam loved hunting quail and turkey, playing golf and was an avid Razorback fan. He was an ex-member of the square dance club, Twirling Lariats.
Sam retired after 30 years of service from Alcoa in Benton.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Charles, Harvey and Glenn; two sisters, Edith Robinson and Frances Rankin; and a son-in-law, Bill Tilley, DVM.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Styles Sample, of Benton; three daughters, Kathy Vinyard (Eric), Karen Tilley and Sharen Woodard (Harold); five grandchildren, Erin Schlagel (Kai), Matthew Vinyard (Lauren), Mark Vinyard, Andrew Woodard (Liz) and Tayor Finley (Jason); 12 great-grandchildren, Luke, Landan, Lily and Lynleigh Schlagel, Paige, Payton and Wyatt Vinyard, Hudson and Gentry Vinyard, Drew and Austyn Finley and Lincoln Woodard.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at First United Methodist Church of Benton, located at 200 N. Market St.
Interment will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
The First United Methodist Church of Benton is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral attendance to 80 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own mask before entering and practice social distancing.
Memorials in Sam's name may be made to First United Methodist Church-Benton, 200 N. Market St., Benton, AR 72015 or The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.