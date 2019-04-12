|
Sandra Howden, 60, of Shannon Hills, was born into this world March 8, 1959. She ascended into Heaven on Sunday, April 7, 2019, where her eldest son, Micheal Aaron, will be awaiting her. "Sandy" was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, caretaker and friend. She will be truly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Howard; two sons, Freddy Aaron and Franky Aaron; eight grandchildren, Matthew Aaron, Devin Aaron, Kaleb Aaron, Katelynn Aaron, Faith Aaron, Karma Aaron, Justice Aaron and Noah Williams; and two brothers, Jerry Aaron and Walter Aaron.
It was a blessing to have been a part of her life's journey. We love you Mawmaw!
Blessed are those who mourn, Blessed are those who grieve for they shall be comforted! Matthew 5:4
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Arkansas Cremation.
Online guest book: www.ArkansasCremation.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 11, 2019