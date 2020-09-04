1/1
Sarah E. Rushing
Sarah E. Rushing, of Bryant, entered her heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 2. She loved the Lord and her family. 
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Dickey Rushing; two grandchildren, Gilbert and Rachel Howell; her parents, Frank and Mattie Gray; two brothers, Jr. Gray and Doyle Gray; and five sisters, Ruby Thomason, Nell Slaughter, Betty Slaughter, Joyce Sled and Diane Savage.  
She is survived by a son, Jimmy Rushing; a daughter, Elizabeth Waterman; five grandchildren, Callie Fritchen, Mary Rushing, Cody Waterman, Amber Rushing and Cameron Rushing; a sister and brother-in-law, Jodi and Joe Kelley; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. 
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Calvary Chapel of Saline County, with a short visitation preceding the service. 
Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Crossett.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 4 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
