Sarah Louise Fike, 86, of Little Rock, was born Sept. 18, 1933, and died Saturday, April 25. She was the daughter of Carl Rowland Leech and Lucille Dodson Leech of Benton. She was the granddaughter of Sarah Isabell Rhea Dodson, of Benton, for whom she was named.
Sarah was a graduate of Benton High School, where she was homecoming queen and valedictorian of her senior class. She attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Sarah graduated from Baylor University and earned her master's degree in education from UALR. She was a math and English teacher. She retired from the Little Rock School District in 1993 and moved to Hot Springs Village in 1996. Sarah returned to Little Rock in 2013.
She was a member of Christ of the Hills Methodist Church in Hot Springs Village.
Her favorite color was green. Her favorite flower was a red rose. She loved to play the piano, and passed along a great appreciation of music to her children.
Sarah is survived by two sons, Steven, and wife, Schelle, of Little Rock, and David, of North Little Rock; three daughters, Ramona and husband, Bryon Miller, of Cabot, Laura and husband, David Wessinger, of Little Rock, and Carol and husband, Buddy Bowman, of Wye Mountain; nine grandchildren, Brittny Brough Daubenheyer, Kati Mallory, Marinna Krehbiel and Eliza Bobryshev, Allen and Evan Fike, and Emma, Sarah Ann and Dylan Fike; four great-grandchildren, Claire Daubenheyer, Jack Mallory, and Noah and Niko Bobryshev. Sarah is also survived by a sister, Helen Hughes, of Benton; and nieces and a nephew, Amy Lee, Mary Alice Hughes and Matt Hughes.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Hughes.
A private burial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Sharon Cemetery in Benton. Arrangements are being made by Ashby Funeral Home in Benton, where open visitation will occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, April 28.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Baptist Children's Home, 10 Remington Dr., Little Rock, AR 72204.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank the Mt. Carmel Community and Parkway Village Health Center for the loving care they gave our mother in her final years.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 28, 2020