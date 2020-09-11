1/1
Sean Alex Orr, 49, of Benton, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. He was born Feb. 4, 1971, in Little Rock, to the late William Clinton Orr and Marilyn Olivia Ward Orr. Reared and receiving his early education in Virginia, he earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Henderson State University. Sean had worked as an investigator for the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed playing poker, video games and watching sports.   Like his father, Sean enjoyed Chinese food, but sushi was his favorite. He attended Park Place Baptist Church in Bryant.
He is survived by a daughter, Chloe Maddox, of Tampa, Florida; his fiancée, Kerry Sellers, of Benton; an aunt, Wanda Purser, of Bryant; and numerous cousins.
Sean was also preceded in death by an uncle, Randy Ward; and his maternal grandparents, Milburn and Maurice Ward.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Park Place Baptist Church in Bryant.
Online guest book: jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 30, 2020.
