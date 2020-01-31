|
Shannon L. Cartwright, 50, of Lonsdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at a local hospital. She was born June 6, 1969, in Benton, to Odis and Arleva Herron Hunnicutt. She was a Christian and a member of Lakepointe City Church.
Shannon was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Blake; a sister, Sherry Santillan; and her grandparents, Dorothy and Mitchel Herron.
She is survived by a daughter, Brandy, and son-in-law, Richard Wethington; a grandson, Caleb Wethington; a daughter-in-law, Lindsey Cartwright; a granddaughter, Lydia Cartwright; her ex-husband, Randy Cartwright; a brother, Christopher (Jessica) Hunnicutt; two sisters, Sheila Hunnicutt and Regina (Kenny) Furr; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shannon will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She was selfless, brave and a carefree spirit. Shannon loved to travel and loved spending time with family and friends. She wanted to lead people to Christ, even in her last days.
At her request, she will be cremated. No services will be held.
Family Comments: The family would like to give special thanks to her co-workers and friends at Stephens Inc.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 31, 2020