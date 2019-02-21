

Sharlotte Ann Johnson, 64, of Bryant, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was born Oct. 30, 1954, in Little Rock, to Carl and Ruby Andrews Johnson. Sharlotte was retired from the Arkansas Health Center after 20 years of service as a certified nurse's assistant. She opened up a bed and breakfast in Bryant after retiring, enjoying her customers for 15 years and pet setting her furry friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; a son, Jason Scott Wilson; and a daughter, Shannon Lynn Wilson.

Sharlotte is survived by her mother, Ruby Andrews Johnson, of Bryant; a daughter, Brandi (Jamey) Burton, of New Jersey; a sister, Tammy (Michael) Cottingham, of Bryant; three grandchildren, Jessika (Zach) Hansen, of Malvern, Dylan (Chelsea) Burton, of Tennessee, and Dakota Burton, of New Jersey; a niece, Karissa (Ryan) Witherspoon, of Colorado; a nephew, Philip Cottingham, of Bryant; and her best friend, Barbre "Puggy" Stringfellow of Benton.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery with Bros. Doug Wyllia and Albert Wyllia officiating.

