Sharon Jones

Sharon Sue Jones was born Oct. 29, 1957, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was serenaded by angels into the presence of her Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Baptist Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, Mississippi.
A graveside service will be held at at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Forest Hills Cemetery in Alexander.
Sharon graduated from Jim Hill High School in 1977. She worked at the Baptist Hospital for 29 years until retiring because of health problems. She enjoyed her job and the people she worked with. Through the years, she attended and was baptized at Hillcrest Baptist Church. She made many friends at Calvary Baptist Church and was active in the Special Education Department. She enjoyed attending Camp Ruby each spring with her friends. Most recently, she attended Daniel Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Sarah Grace S.S. class.
Sharon liked to travel with family and visited every state, as well as Canada, Mexico, Europ, and New Zealand. Her mother called her "My Flower Child" because she loved anything that bloomed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Ollie Jones; her stepfather, Willie Page; and a beloved sister, Betty Jones Stewart.
She is survived by her mother, Rose Jones Page, of Ridgeland; a sister, Tina K. Jones, of Jackson; a stepsister, Jerri Bishop Mize, of Mississippi; a stepbrother, Douglas (Kim), of Brandon; a nephew, Jeffrey Stewart, of Greenville, South Carolina; a niece, Jennifer (Jon) Rotenberry, of Denver; and an aunt, Eva Young of Benton.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Daniel Memorial Baptist Church at 3784 Terry Rd., Jackson, MS 39212 or the charity of your choice
.
Online guest book: chancellorfuneralhome.com.