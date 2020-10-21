Sharon Stevens, 87, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Homes and Lotta Jackson.
Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Howard Lee Stevens II; a son, Howard 'Trey' Stevens III; two daughters, Cindy Scoggins and Sheryl Stevens; a brother, Duke Jackson; and a sister, Jonda Baker.
She is survived by a daughter, Jonda Brown; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ken Jackson, Keven Jackson and Alex Jackson; a sister, Jolene Mitchell; and many family members and friends who loved Sharon and will miss her always.
Sharon attained two master's degrees: education and religious studies - as well as a bachelor's degree in nursing. She spent most of her career in administrative nursing, most notably serving as administrator of Bridgeway Psychiatric Hospital and various other medical facilities. After retirement, she served as a volunteer chaplain at St. Vincent's. Sharon was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation.
A private service will be held for the family Saturday, Oct. 24, at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
