|
|
Sherman Lee Wallace, 77, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 10. He was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Benton, to the late Robert Earl and Clarice Cochran Wallace.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Wallace; a grandson, Max Wallace; a brother, Mike Wallace; a half-brother, Grant Garth; and two half-sisters, Nancy Meyers and Bobbi Claire Westbrook.
Sherman was the type of man who never met a stranger. He enjoyed many things. Some of his favorite things to do included eating and singing at church and watching his favorite western shows.
He is survived by three sons, Bradley Wallace, Danny Briggs Jr. and Don Briggs; three daughters, Laura Dempsey, Leigh Ann Tropp and Sherri Blankenship; a brother, Thomas Earl Wallace; a twin sister, Shirley Miller; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
A time of Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 13, 2020