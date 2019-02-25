Shermon Austin Sossamon, 85, of Benton, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He suffered from emphysema and mesothelioma. He was born June 16, 1933, in Benton. Shermon worked for Alcoa for 32 years and was retired for 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He was a Mason and a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

Shermon was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Johnnie Ruth Bray Sossamon; his parents, William Dale and Goldie Violet Byers Sossamon; and a sister, Inez Sossamon Hunt Ford.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia "Cindi" Ann Sossamon (Greg) Hathcote and Judith "Judy" Lynn Sossamon (Glenn) Ford; two grandchildren, Wesley Alan Hathcote and Victoria Chase Ford; four great-grandchildren, Shelby Nicole and Will Brennan Hathcote and Conner Brayden and Landon Bryce Bufford; two brothers, Melvin and LeRoy Sossamon; a sister, Myrtle Sossamon Nalley; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Salem United Methodist Church.

Graveside service will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery. Minister will be Bro. Carlton Cross.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Salem United Methodist Church Stained Glass Fund.

