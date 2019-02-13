Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherwood First Christian Church
2803 E. Kiehl Ave.
Sherwood, AR
Shirley A. Jones Obituary
Shirley A. Jones, 80, passed away Jan. 27, 2019, in Edmond, Oklahoma. Shirley retired from Fort Roots and Old South Realty.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Phillips (Doyle); two grandchildren, Brandon Gillihan (Jennifer) and Lindsay Wolf (Scott); a great-grandson, Zephan Berg; a loving sister, Sandy Land; a niece, Terri Muniz (Jayme); and three great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Sherwood First Christian Church, located at 2803 E. Kiehl Ave. in Sherwood.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sherwood First Christian Church.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
