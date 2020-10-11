Shirley Ann (Hobbs) Holiman, 83, born Jan. 3, 1937, in Benton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Liberty, Missouri. She was married 43 years to William Field "Bill" Holiman (deceased), also of Benton. Until leaving Benton to live with family, she was a long-time active enthusiastic member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Dr. William Alan Holiman; a daughter-in-law, Vera Viktorovna Holiman; and a grandson, William Aleksandr Holiman, of Kansas City, Missouri. She is survived locally by a sister, Earlene (Hobbs) Johnson; two nephews, Greg Johnson and Jodie Johnson; a niece, Lou Ann Glover, of Benton; and a sister-in-law, Linda Little of Mabelvale.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Liberty Cemetery in Benton.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety measures, persons attending are asked to wear a mask, and to maintain proper social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church in Benton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store