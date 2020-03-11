|
Shirley Ann Robbins, 86, of Benton, passed away Sunday, March 8. She was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Malden, Missouri, to the late Dock and Lillie Boner.
Shirley loved to bake and visit friends and church members who were sick or homebound. She will be remembered always for her servant's heart and excellent baking. She was a faithful member of Highway Church of Christ for more than 30 years. She will be missed but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy M. Robbins; four brothers, Ivan, Owen, Jerald and Garth Boner; and three sisters, Opal Lewis, Edna Santie and Elizabeth Taylor.
She is survived by a son, Allen W. Robbins, of Benton; a daughter, Kathy (Tim) Harris, of Bryant; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sharon K. Robinson; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Robinson; best friends, Dennis and Carole Phillips; and a number of nephews and nieces, and many other extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main St. in Benton.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 11, 2020